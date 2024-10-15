Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Relax. Take a breath. You got this! Midterms are around the corner and the stress levels are high. Now is the time to balance academics and self-care, and remember to nourish your body and mind. To combat the stress of studying, the most important thing is to create a study schedule. This will guide you through the material and give you personal goals on when you want to study each topic. Tackling the material bit by bit each day is more beneficial than handling it all at once at the last minute. Another important thing to remember is eating right. Your brain cannot function without energy from three meals a day. Each meal should have a protein, carbohydrate, and vegetable intake to provide you with fuel to study and memorize material. The brain cannot work without anything powering it. Lastly, it is so important to celebrate your achievements! After the exams are over, make sure that you have a night to yourself to do what you want. Whether you hang out with friends or sit on the couch watching a movie, wind down your brain and relax your body. Good luck students!

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Riley Thayer

Holy Cross '28

Hi! My name is Riley Thayer. I am from Long Island, New York. I am 18 years old and a freshman at Holy Cross. I just turned 18 on July 27. I love going to the beach and hanging out with my friends. I have a very big family and I hang out with them a lot. We all live very close to each other. I have a dog named Easton. I named him Easton because I used to play softball and Easton is a softball company. He is a maltipoo and is turning 7! I am planning to study political science, possibly on the pre-law track. I am interested in journalism and advocacy. A lot of the work I do at home as well as in school is based in non-profit organizations to help children with disabilities. I love to read books on my own time. I find that I can’t read that much while in school, but I read so much over the summer. My favorite book I have ever read is A Little Life by Hanya Yanigahara. I also love to play pickleball. My friends and I would play for hours at our local park.