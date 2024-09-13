This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Maura Downing

Putting on makeup is always fun, but removing it at the end of the day can sometimes feel like a chore without the right products. When you’re removing your makeup at night, sometimes a simple face wash doesn’t get the job done and fails to get everything off. No one wants to have leftover makeup on their skin in the morning.

For the past few days, I’ve been using the Micellar Gentle Peeling Water by Garnier. It has helped my skin feel so refreshed and rejuvenated. I noticed that when I used the micellar water, it actually took off all the makeup on my skin from the day, and didn’t leave any residue. I’ll take a cotton pad and pour some drops of micellar water on it, wipe off the makeup, and then immediately wash my face with a cleanser after. I’ve noticed that my skin has been much more vibrant and fresh after using it. It cleans my face so well at the end of the day and has not caused any breakouts or acne. It is also so light on your skin, and causes no redness or irritation. It has not made my face oily, unlike a makeup wipe. I absolutely recommend this product for your daily nighttime routine!