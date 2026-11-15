This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College students are often encouraged to fill their schedules to the brim with experiences that will shape their futures. Between classes, extracurricular activities, internships, and social commitments, finding time for something outside the daily routine can feel like just one more responsibility. However, some of the most meaningful college experiences come from stepping away from campus and showing up somewhere else.

Personally, through my experiences with Student Programs for Urban Development (SPUD) and Worcester Public Schools, I have had the opportunity to work with elementary school students throughout the Worcester community. From volunteering weekly at an after-school program to assisting in fourth- and second-grade classrooms, these experiences have taught me the values of consistency, patience, and community involvement.

Working with children requires flexibility and an understanding that everyone learns differently. Whether helping with assignments, reinforcing classroom lessons, offering one-on-one guidance, or simply just being an mentor, each day brings different opportunities to support students. Sometimes, helping a student means explaining a concept in a different way. Other times, it means offering positive encouragement when an assignment becomes frustrating. These seemingly ordinary interactions that we once took for granted in elementary school can become some of the most rewarding parts of volunteering.

For me, returning to the classroom each week has given me a greater appreciation for the importance of simply being present. Volunteering is not always about organizing large projects, leading initiatives, or making immediately visible contributions. Sometimes, it means lending a hand, offering support, and becoming a familiar face in someone’s routine. The relationships that form through these consistent interactions are a reminder that meaningful community involvement often begins with the small commitment of simply showing up.

For college students, volunteering also provides an opportunity to step outside the campus bubble. At Holy Cross, much of our daily lives revolve around classes, extracurricular activities, and campus organizations. Yet, getting involved in Worcester allows us to give back to the community and recognize that our college experience extends far beyond the Hill.

As students, we often measure our experiences by accomplishments, responsibilities, and what we can eventually add to our résumé. Volunteering has reminded me that not everything meaningful needs to be measured. Sometimes, making a difference does not require an extraordinary gesture or a major commitment. It starts with showing up, offering encouragement, and choosing to come back the following week.