Makeup That You Can Feel Good About: A New Wave Of Eco-Friendly Makeup

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Finding the right shade of lipgloss or the perfect blush can be a challenge. Everyone has different preferences and with influencers on TikTok and Instagram pushing new products every other week, there is a constant drive for consumption of new products. With so many companies to choose from and new products consistently being created, it is easy to be overwhelmed by the number of different options. Due to this high rate of production and consumption of makeup and the large amount of packaging needed for it, makeup is one of the biggest waste-producing industries, contributing at least 120 billion trash units yearly. Most large-name brands don’t use recycled packaging and also continue to test on animals.

When looking at different products it can be challenging to figure out which brands are using recycled packaging and which don’t test on animals. Stores like Sephora are starting to label brands and products that are planet-aware (which focuses on sustainability with packaging, sourcing, and consumer transparency), clean products (which includes products that are formulated without harmful chemicals), and for non-animal testing products look for the leaping bunny, caring consumer, and CCF rabbit logos (all logos are rabbits). Sephora has also started a program in collaboration with the Pact Collective where you can bring empty and clean beauty products to a store and they will recycle them into carpets, pallets, and new products. This is a great way to reduce waste and give the used product a new life.

Keeping sustainability and the environmental impacts of the makeup industry in mind, if you are looking for some new products here are a few popular ones that are marked as planet-aware, clean, or animal cruelty-free:

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Serum

A great product to use as a priming base before applying makeup, this serum is planet-aware/clean and leaping bunny-certified. A product that went viral on social media for its great results, nice scent, and cute look, this is a great product to try if you are looking to add some skincare to your everyday routine.

ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Skin Care Foundation

This lightweight skin tint has been loved by many for years. It comes in a wide range of shades and has 40 SPF to give your skin some protection from the sun. When finished with the product you can place the empty bottle without the cap in your typical recycling to be recycled! With clean ingredients and a leaping bunny certification, this skin tint is a great option if you are looking for light everyday coverage.

Kosas Cloud Set Baked Setting & Smooth Talc-Free Vegan Powder

If you are looking for a new setting powder look no further. This Kosas powder is super lightweight, blurring, and will leave your skin looking super smooth with a little bit of glow. It is made with clean ingredients, is both noncomedogenic and hypoallergenic, free of talc, and is Leaping Bunny certified.

Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cream Blush

Both planet-aware/clean and leaping bunny certified, the Saie Dew Blush is a great option if you are looking for a new liquid blush. Both a highly rated product and company that has gone viral on TikTok, the blush comes in eight different shades and is highly pigmented so a little will go a long way!

Tower 28 MakeWaves Lengthening + Volumizing Mascara

An Allure 2022 clean beauty winner, this Tower 28 mascara is perfect for anyone looking for a mascara that lengthens while adding a little volume. Coming in both black and brown, this mascara has certified clean ingredients, is vegan, is cruelty-free, and has been ophthalmologist tested. The tube is also made from recycled plastic!

Elf Glow Reviver Lip Oil

A great lip gloss that looks great, doesn’t break the bank, and is cruelty-free, vegan, and free of sulfates?! The Elf lip gloss is a hydrating gloss that comes in seven different shades and is perfect for all seasons!