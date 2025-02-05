Make Room for the Women in Your Life With Galentine’s Day!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Oftentimes, Valentine’s Day can be filled with regret and sadness over a lack of romantic relationships or failed past ones. Galentine’s Day can take these negative emotions and shift them into excitement! If you do not have a significant other to spend this Valentine’s Day with, or even if you do, find time to celebrate with your friends on Galentine’s Day. This is a day all about the female friendships in your life and those who have supported you each day! Galentine’s Day officially falls on February 13th, but can be celebrated any day you and your friends would like. This holiday reminds us that friendships are just as important as romantic relationships and should be equally cherished.

Some fun ideas to do on Galentine’s Day can include going out to dinner, brunch, watching a movie and of course taking cute photos! Dress up in cute Galentines Day colors—reds, pinks, whites—and even bring in some fun decorations and desserts. Recall your funniest, most enjoyable memories together, reminding yourselves of all the great moments you have together. You can also write down goals for the upcoming year and future adventures you want to have together, helping to keep each other accountable and look forward to creating more memories together.

One of the best things about Galentine’s Day is that there is no pressure to impress! You don’t have to stress about getting presents, or about your appearance. It is simply a day to celebrate your womanhood with those friends who have seen you at your best and worst times. Making memories with your friends is one of the best things you can do, so just have fun!