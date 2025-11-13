Long Nights and Movie Nights

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you feeling physically and mentally tired? Do you want to hang with friends but don’t have the social battery for it? Or are you just a movie buff looking for new things to watch this month? Well, I have the solution for you. Movie night! It’s simple, easy, and entertaining, and doesn’t involve talking or thinking (but that depends on what you’re watching).

I know this isn’t a new concept or anything, but what is new is all the amazing movies that dropped during the end of October and the films that will be premiering later this month. So grab some popcorn!

Black Phone 2 (2025)

The highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed horror film, Black Phone, is back, and things are taking a chillier turn this time around. Yes, you guessed right; it is based in a winter camp! The story will follow Finn’s (Mason Thames) younger sister, Gwen, who is now in her teenage years; she’s getting calls from the black phone and seeing visions of three potential new victims of The Grabber (Ethan Hawke). I didn’t think The Grabber could get scarier or more powerful, but somehow he’s found a loophole in **spoiler alert** death. It’s all very Freddy Krueger-esque to me, but either way I cannot wait to find out!

Regretting You (2025)

Regretting You is based on the book of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Colleen Hoover. I have been anticipating this movie for months, since that viral video Mckenna Grace posted on her TikTok. It involved the starlet and Mason Thames embracing in a passionate kiss that ended with them walking out of view of the camera whilst lip-locking. And the internet went crazy. Their chemistry is so insane, which makes sense because they are an IRL couple now. This movie discusses themes of guilt, grief, regret, and betrayal through the lens of complex family dynamics, first loves, and the transition from childhood to adulthood. “Everywhere, Everything” by Noah Kahan & Gracie Abrams was also the song used for the trailer, so I know it’s going to be good.

Knives Out 3 or Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (2025)

I am so ecstatic about this film; it’s dropping on Netflix the same day that Stranger Things Season 5, Part 1, is premiering, so it’s going to be a field day. I know, it’s another Barbenheimer moment; maybe we can call it, Strangers-Out or Stranger-Knives… it’s a working title. Anyway, Benoit Blanc is back, and he’s on the case when a monsignor mysteriously winds up dead. That’s basically all the information we know so far. But what I do know is this movie will feature Daniel Craig (obviously), Mila Kunis, Josh O’Connor, Kerry Washington, and many more star-studded actors.

Wicked: For Good (2025)

The part 2 of the highly anticipated and well-received Wicked will continue the story following Elphaba, now known as The Wicked Witch of the West, who is exiled and residing in the Ozian forest while Glinda is living it up in Emerald City, enjoying her new royal life. They will have to learn to overcome their stubbornness and learn to work together to change Oz for good. I am so ready to dance, sing, and cry my heart out. I will also be bringing my Glinda Stanley and pink pillow, unfortunately.

Disclaimer: I will not be singing and dancing in the theatre because that’s quite rude, but I will be doing the crying bit and mouthing the words.

Zootopia 2 (2025)

I’ve been waiting for this movie for almost a decade. This wholesome family fun movie will continue to follow Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde on their newest adventure and perhaps their biggest case yet. Will their partnership and friendship withstand the pressure? And will discovering a new side of Zootopia be for the better? I guess you’ll have to find out.