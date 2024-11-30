This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

The music industry is undergoing a shift in how artists promote their work, with traditional platforms like live radio sessions losing relevance. Once a staple for rappers to promote their latest releases and connect with fans, radio is now being overshadowed by digital alternatives that offer more direct and engaging experiences. This evolution has sparked discussions across the industry, including insights from artists who are at the forefront of this transition.

One such voice is Miami-based rapper Yung Miami, who recently shared her perspective during an industry interview. Reflecting on the possible change, she highlighted live-streaming platforms as the future of artist promotion, citing their growing influence and adaptability. As an example, Yung Miami pointed to Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, one of the platform’s biggest stars, who has built a massive following through authentic and impactful content. His ability to connect with audiences underscores the untapped potential of live-streaming platforms for artists seeking to amplify their reach. The authenticity of these communities and content creators would create a more comfortable environment for the rappers, making them gravitate toward the live streams.