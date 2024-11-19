This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

I truly believe that there are so many small changes that we can make in our lives to elevate our every day. These “little luxuries” may be small, but can make you feel so much more elevated and put together. I figured as we approach the holiday season and some people are starting to put together their wishlists, I would share some of my favorite “little luxuries”.

High-Quality Denim

For years I felt like I was constantly buying new pairs of jeans. I was always buying cheap, trendy denim options and was never super satisfied. Last winter, I invested in some high-quality denim and I can say it made a massive difference in how I feel about my outfits. Not only is it better quality, but is lasting me longer, fiting me better, and looks more put together. Some of my favorite brands that I feel like have really high quality, reasonably priced denim are Levi’s, Abercrombie, and Pistola.

Perfume

Having a daily signature scent seems so small but honestly has made a big difference. It feels super chic, and all of my friends now recognize the one that I chose as “my perfume”. You can still have fun and change up your perfume with the seasons, but I highly recommend finding your “signature scent”.

Pajama Sets

A matching PJ set takes your Sunday reset to a whole new level. Post everything shower, hair freshly blown out, there is no feeling better than putting on that matching PJ set. I think there is a common belief that matching PJ sets are super expensive (don’t get me wrong, a lot of them are). Not all of them are unreasonably priced though. So look for an option that fits your budget, but making the investment will be worth it!