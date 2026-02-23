Letter to My Freshman Year Self

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With my sophomore spring semester rapidly approaching the halfway point, I can’t help but reflect on the growth and change I have experienced over the past year and a half. I am in a far different place than I was in high school, both physically and mentally. Going into the fall of my freshman year, I was faced with countless unknowns and anxieties. I feared not finding my people, not being able to handle the academic pressure, and being so distant from my family. The independence that had once seemed so liberating now felt intimidating. There were no childhood friends to depend on, no family dinners waiting at the end of the day, no familiar environment for me to fall back upon.

Yet, somehow, through the nerves and jitters, I found my footing. If I could tell my freshman year self anything, it would be this:

Continue to call your mom. Hearing her voice when classes get tricky, life gets busy, and emotions are overwhelming instantly grounds me. While I cannot be physically present with my family, talking to them and hearing how they are doing allows me to stay mentally present. It reminds me that no matter where I go, I will always have a foundation that does not waver.

Prioritize time with friends. The friendships I have made at Holy Cross have proven to be so meaningful. My friends have become an extension of my family. Without them, my time at school would be bleak. The term “family dinner” takes on a new meaning here. Although I don’t sit around my kitchen table, my friends and I sit around a Kimball table, discussing our days over our meals. While not the same, these meals provide me comfort and a sense of belonging. My friends are the ones who sit with me in the library when motivation runs low, who celebrate the small wins in life, and who remind me that I am never alone in navigating the unknowns.

Keep up the hard work. I am at college for a reason. When assignments become overwhelming and I feel stuck, I have to remind myself that I earned my place here and I am working for both my past and future self.

If I could go back and talk to my freshman year self, I would remind her of her capability and drive. The fear fades. The unknowns become familiar. She will find her footing and thrive in this new place.