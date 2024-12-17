Let’s Talk About Tiktok’s Newest Weirdo

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

With a platform as large as TikTok, it’s easy for anyone to have their chance of stardom. Unfortunately, this includes people who just aren’t the greatest. The latest person who has made a name for themselves is “inmate hopper” Ashley Trevino. From the Rio Grande Valley, Ashley became popular on TikTok due to her outrageous actions that she continuously made and talked about in her TikTok lives. She’s a former dentist assistant who quit her job because the new dentists that she would be working with were Indian and stated that she was “not going to work under no Indian.” She has so many other racist remarks under her belt, but that’s the one that started her controversy. This speaks value about the kind of person that she is, but that’s just the surface of it all.

Her first relationship, which began with the name “inmate hopper,” was due to her relationship with a former inmate named Jesse. They would stream absolutely everything and would do everything for views and clicks. However, this did not last long. With her first public relationship, she came out to say that it eventually ended because since the man she was speaking to was now out of prison, he was going to be able to have access to the internet. This was one of the many ways that Ashley tries to manipulate and control the people around her, including her “fans”. Her adventures with former/present inmates don’t stop there. She would go live and call like three different inmates flirting with them. It got to the point where she had been with about 30 inmates in a span of a few months. She had officially begun dating a guy named Francisco who was charged with second-degree murder. She defended him and belittled the young woman in which he was convicted of murdering.

Now a big problem with this “influencer” is that she is actually a mother. Early into her success, Trevino had actually faked a pregnancy and a miscarriage. Although it may have been fake, she had gone on TikTok live, drinking substances with her fans thinking that she was pregnant. What is the message she wants to convey with that? She does actually have kids, two of them in fact. They’re both in their teens and one of her oldest ones (that being 15 years old) has dropped out of high school. She has shown numerous signs of child neglect, and she just won’t accept the fact that she’s a terrible mother. Instead of taking one of her girls who was seriously ill, she went onto tik TikTok Live to beg for likes and exploited this illness her daughter had. She has no care for these young girls and yet expects flowers because she’s “raising” these girls as a single mother.

We seriously have to stop giving these people a platform. I know it’s hard because we can’t help but look at the obscenity that Ashley and her actions are. However, we’re only fueling her idea that she is the victim and that she deserves a platform. With these kinds of influencers, we’re only fueling the idea that the crazier or off the walls a person is, the more attention they gain.