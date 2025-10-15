Let’s Root for the Underdog

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the start of fall, I find my weekends shifting from long summer nights filled with friends, ice cream, and lingering warmth to stadium lights, tailgates, and the roar of the crowd.

Every year I anxiously await the official start of the National Football League’s season, as the most talented athletes across the country vie for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Since childhood, I’ve been mesmerized by the NFL. Memorizing player’s names, positions, former colleges, and stats was an atypical pastime for a grade school girl from suburban New Jersey. Sundays were and still are reserved for football. A spread of my mother’s famous buffalo chicken dip, pigs in a blanket, chicken wings, and a charcuterie board often filled our kitchen as I prepared to plant myself in front of the TV. I’d grab one of my favorite Jets jerseys, sometimes a hat, lucky socks, and, of course, a foam finger or two. Being a Jets fan is no easy feat. In good times and in bad I’ve remained loyal to the Gang Green. Changes in coaching staff, uniforms, and quarterbacks have not dissuaded me. Even losing Aaron Rodgers to an injury on opening day in 2023, the infamous Mark Sanchez “butt fumble” in 2012, the Adam Gase era where the team started 0-13, and a string of embarrassing draft picks (honestly the list is endless) have not deterred me.

This year, in true New York Jets fashion, the team is off to an 0-4 start, sitting last in the AFC division. Although under new head coach Aaron Glenn, who most recently served as the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, the team continues to struggle to find its rhythm. Some of the challenges the team has faced include, but are not limited to, lack of forcing a single turnover, committing an absurd amount of penalties, quarterback Justin Fields suffering two injuries since July, and star running back Breece Hall having failed to reach the endzone this season despite his eight touchdown season last year. Thus, the team faces an uphill battle to turn things around.

The bigger question is: why would millions of fans (including me) stay loyal to this consistently disappointing group…? Well, even through decades of heartbreak, I’ve adopted this identity and deep down hold a sense of hope that one day the Jets will prevail. Jets fans lean into the misery together and adopt an eager underdog mentality. Every new draft pick, coaching change, or quarterback signing keeps the cycle electric and exciting, allowing me to cling onto any sliver of hope.

On the other hand, when not supporting NFL football, I cheer on the mighty Holy Cross Crusaders. My friends and I devised a Saturday game day routine. It consists of waking up early to the sound of the marching band blaring tunes up and down Easy Street, gathering at Cool Beans for a quick breakfast sandwich, muffin, or iced coffee before heading back to our dorms to get ready for the long day of fun ahead. Dressed in purple and white gear, we enjoy marching down to Fitton Field to support fellow classmates. Prior to the game, we often indulge in snacks and sandwiches on the baseball field as parents and alumni gather to tailgate. The sea of purple dominates and music is played overhead. The day is a perfect mix of community spirit, celebration, and positive energy!

This year, unfortunately, I found myself becoming a fan of two struggling teams, learning that loyalty sometimes means embracing the frustration as much as the hope. Sadly, the Jets and the Crusaders seem to have many parallels. Both groups have lost all of their games to date, sadly by just a touchdown score or field goal. Both groups have faced difficult opponents; the Jets played against the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Crusaders have faced Northern Illinois University, University of New Hampshire, University of Rhode Island, Yale University, and Fordham University.

Despite this, I will continue to chant, clap, and tune in to these games even when the scoreboard may not go my way. This weekend, I have faith that the Crusaders can overcome Harvard University and gain their first win of the season. While Harvard may carry the prestige of the Ivy League name, the Crusaders have the determination, grit, faith, and momentum to rise above. Fueled by desire, Holy Cross is poised to outshine the Crimson and prove that Ivy League tradition does not guarantee victory. In addition, the Jets, having home field advantage this upcoming weekend, should look to capitalize on the Dallas Cowboy’s struggling defense and take advantage over the fact that some key players are injured. I look forward to cheering on both teams and manifesting big wins from both. No matter the record or outcome, I will always be a true NY Jets and Crusader fan!