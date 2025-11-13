Lessons from a Nursing Home

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was 14, I scored my first job as a waitress in a nursing home. The pay was terrible and the shifts were long, yet I stayed until my senior year of high school. I couldn’t muster up the courage to leave the people, memories, and lessons behind, college was soon arriving, and I needed money. To my surprise, my involvement in nursing homes was not yet over, as I am now required to volunteer at one for one of my college courses. While many of my peers chose to spend their time with children, I simply couldn’t pass up the invaluable life lessons I knew I would receive through speaking to the elderly. Although I could go on about the thousands of things I’ve learned, here are five lessons from the nursing home that I’ll carry forever.

Do what you love.

One of the first residents I met told me she had worked as a florist for forty years. Her face lit up as she described her favorite arrangements, the smell of fresh lilies, and the satisfaction of a perfectly balanced bouquet. She didn’t talk about promotions or money, just joy. Every time I feel lost about my career path, I think about her. Passion doesn’t always have to be loud or grand; sometimes it’s just doing something that makes your heart feel steady and full.

The way you treat people will always matter.

In a nursing home, kindness is currency. The residents remember who smiled, who listened, who took a second longer to ask how they were really doing. When I was 16, I didn’t realize that those small interactions mattered, but they did. I still remember being stopped by a woman who told me she looked forward to seeing me because I always asked how she was. That moment reminded me that how we treat people leaves a lasting impression, even when we don’t realize it.

Don’t take the little things for granted.

Fresh air. A good meal. Someone remembering your birthday. These small joys meant everything to the residents, and their appreciation for them changed how I see my own life. It’s easy to rush through the day worrying about deadlines or plans, but gratitude for the tiny moments-coffee that actually tastes good, laughter with a friend-turns the ordinary into something sacred.

It’s all about perspective.

No two people in the nursing home had the same story, yet many faced similar struggles: loneliness, loss, illness. What amazed me was how differently they viewed their circumstances. Some focused on gratitude for another day, others fixated on what they’d lost. It taught me that perspective is a choice. We can’t control everything that happens to us, but we can control the story we tell ourselves about it.

Joy shows up in unexpected places.

You might expect a nursing home to be a sad or quiet place, but there was laughter everywhere: over spilled soup, inside bingo games, during off-key singalongs. Even in rooms filled with wheelchairs and oxygen tanks, joy found a way to sneak in. That’s something I try to remember whenever life feels heavy: happiness doesn’t always wait for perfect circumstances. It often hides in the places we least expect it.

Every person I met in that nursing home had a story that reshaped how I saw the world. It reminded me that aging isn’t about loss, it’s about collecting wisdom, humor, and grace along the way. If there’s one thing I learned most of all, it’s that a full life isn’t measured by years, but by the love and lessons we leave behind.