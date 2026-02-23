Lenten Goals

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lent is a Christian season of fasting and almsgiving that is in preparation for Easter. During Lent, people often give things up or show acts of kindness in commemoration of the forty days that Jesus spent in the desert. Growing up Catholic, Lent was a special time where my school would hold special masses and charity events to celebrate. I always loved the challenge of trying to give up something as well as finding ways to better myself, whether that be mentally or physically.

No matter if you are religious or not, I think that everyone can partake in the Lenten season in their own special ways. Try giving up procrastinating or negative self talk, or maybe add something beneficial like prioritizing sleep and wellness. It could be something as small as calling your parents more frequently, setting a goal to participate more in class, or helping out a friend. Lent is about self-reflection, sacrifice, and service – use this time to make a positive difference in our lives and in the lives of others!