This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

As mentioned in my last two articles, I am on the hunt for the perfect Claddagh ring. I am studying abroad in Galway, Ireland—the believed birthplace of the Irish Claddagh ring. There are so many jewelry stores in Galway that sell Claddagh rings, including the original makers of them, Thomas Dillons. My dream Claddagh ring is gold with some sort of blue or green gemstone. A gemstone makes it a bit non-traditional, but I think the gold rings with gemstones are beautiful. Gemstones are a more contemporary addition to the ring, while traditional Claddagh rings are solid metals. Popping in and out of stores in search of a ring that really speaks to me inspired me to do more research into the history and origins of the Claddagh ring.

Irish legend claims that in the 17th Century, a man named Richard Joyce was kidnapped and sold into enslavement in the Caribbean. He was a silversmith and created the ring as a symbol of his enduring love for his lover back home in Ireland. When he returned home, he presented her with the ring. The tale of perseverance and devotion caused the ring to become a symbol of the Irish people and their enduring spirit. Its name, “Claddagh,” comes from the name of an old fishing village in County Galway.

The three parts of the ring each have meaning. The heart represents love, the crown, loyalty, and the hands represent friendship. The orientation of the ring on a person’s finger also has meaning. It is worn on the right ring finger until the wearer becomes engaged. When worn with the heart pointing towards the wearer, it signals that the individual’s heart is taken, indicating they are in a committed relationship. When the heart points away from the wearer, it suggests that the individual’s heart is available, or that they are not in a relationship. It is typically moved to the left ring finger once the wearer gets engaged. Once on the left ring finger, the heart pointing out indicates the wearer is engaged, and the heart pointing towards the wearer means they are married.

There are a lot of myths and superstitions surrounding the Claddagh ring. Purchasing it for yourself is bad luck, as someone is supposed to purchase it and gift it to you. A Claddagh ring breaking or falling off and getting lost means you were wearing it on the wrong hand, ie. getting engaged/married, or that the wrong person bought it for you. That being said, none of these superstitions are inherently tied to anything negative and some people suggest not reading into them too much.

However, I can be mildly superstitious depending on the scenario. Although I am picking out my own ring, it is going to be a gift from my family when they come to visit! My parents each have their own Claddagh ring that they purchased in Ireland, so now it is my turn. I will be sure to let you all know what my ring looks like when I finally get it!