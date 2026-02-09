Learning Through Action: The Power of Community-Based Learning

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My first few weeks back on the hill for the spring semester have been a whirlwind of new experiences, and educational opportunities in a short period of time. When coming to college, many students seek a sense of self-discovery and growth within the confines of campus, but for those like myself who are engaged in Community-Based Learning (CBL), the life lessons extend far beyond the classroom.

At Holy Cross, the CBL program integrates the typical academic coursework with active civic engagement, offering students hands-on opportunities to apply their knowledge from the specific course in real-world community settings to develop a deeper understanding of the societal issues being studied. Students attend their specific CBL site weekly for the entirety of the semester, allowing them to learn deeper than within the typical classroom setting.

As a first-year student, I was unaware of the many opportunities to engage with the local Worcester community. Recently, as a part of my Education Montserrat course, I have begun to volunteer in a local community fourth-grade English classroom, and even after just one visit, the experience was eye-opening. Being in the classroom allowed me to interact with students, form connections, and provide guidance to younger students even in such a short period of time. Even in the single session, I noticed the necessity for patience, and communication with the students, which is extremely important coming in as a role model.

Although I have only had this initial experience, it was extremely clear to me that volunteering is not just about assisting with the assignments given by the teacher, but it is creating a positive atmosphere where students feel comfortable, and supported in their academic endeavors. Engaging in CBL has expanded my understanding of education, and my new role as a member of the Worcester community. Whether through CBL, or the SPUD program, I implore all students to take the opportunity to venture off campus, give back to the community, and form interactions with those around them.