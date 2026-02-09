This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In need of some last minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas? Couldn’t get that reservation? Want to do even more for your special someone? Look no further!

Home Cooked Meal

What better way to show someone how well you really know them than to cook their favorite meal! Plan a menu or find a recipe. Buy the ingredients the day before or the day of and begin prepping. It could even be an activity for two and you could cook together!

Flowers or a DIY Bouquet

You don’t have to order fancy flowers from an online vendor. Run to a local flower shop or grocery store and buy some flowers to DIY your own bouquet or arrangement! Roses and baby’s breath are always a classic choice. You could also buy some statement flowers and a few filler ones to create your own arrangement.

Personalized Letter

Sometimes the best gift is one from the heart. Pour your heart out on paper and share it with the person you love! You could even try your hand at poetry or songwriting.

A Future Date

Book a pasta making class or a romantic weekend getaway! Buy concert tickets or get tickets to a sporting event! Gifts don’t always have to be something you experience in the moment. Gifts that show someone you want to have more experiences together are always exciting!

Something Personal

Do you know your significant other’s favorite book? Get them a copy you can read and annotate together. Make them a personalized playlist! Have a night in and watch your favorite movies together.

Self Care Basket

If you can run to a local store, grab a cute basket and assemble some skincare, face masks, fuzzy socks, a blanket, and some candy! Little things that will brighten someone’s day are always a yes!

Valentine’s Day doesn’t always have to be about grand gestures and crazy pre-planned evenings. It’s about spending time with the person you love. Gifts don’t have to break the bank either! Something small can express the big feelings you feel in an even more personal way. Have a great Valentine’s Day everyone!