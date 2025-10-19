This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A few years ago, my sister introduced me to a writer called Chloe in Letters. She writes a monthly substack article, but posts excerpts of them on Instagram. I don’t know how exactly to describe her writing besides just authentically human. Fiona and I will send each other her posts every once and a while, and I take less than a minute to quickly scan the few sentences on Instagram. However, it was not until last month that I actually downloaded substack and started to fully read through her pieces.

This month, she published a piece entitled, “This is what I do”. She spends the post talking about waking up early in the morning; how although she does it often, it never seems to get easier. However, she comes to the conclusion that maybe the fact that waking up early in the morning is inconvenient to her is what she finds so beautiful about it. She proceeds to call this idea a “Labor of Love”; most things that are good are inconvenient. If she were, “To sleep in and lose the labor and thus lose the morning, to wake without the labor and find the morning loses the preciousness”.

As summer comes to a close and fall is in full fledged, I think it is now as important as ever to actively find the good. The changing of seasons and cold weather may sometimes feel daunting to enter, but maybe take this “inconvenience” and acknowledge all the things that you appreciate about it.

Here are my current “Labors of Love”