Last March, I bought myself a Kindle.

I had been thinking about it for a while but was reluctant to give up the feeling of a physical book in my hand. One of my favorite activities is browsing around bookstores before choosing the book that I’m most drawn to. I decided to purchase it after I was away on spring break with my boyfriend’s family and absolutely hated the book I had brought. Normally, I’ll push through and finish a book even when I’m not obsessed with it, but this time, it was too awful to continue. Luckily, my boyfriend offered his Kindle since he wasn’t using it. Right away, I saw the perks. It’s so convenient to be able to switch books right away, especially if you’re in a situation where you’re unable to find a bookstore. I also love how easy it is to read at night without worrying about having a lamp or book light on. I do really miss building up my collection of books, but I’ve started buying physical copies of the ones I truly love and will want to reread. Honestly, it’s saving me a lot of money in the long run. Another great aspect of my Kindle is that it constantly recommends new books based on the authors and genres that I like. Since it’s linked to my family Amazon account, I can also share any great reads with my mom which is amazing.