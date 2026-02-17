Kimball Goes Italian: A Night of Pasta, Pastries, and Pure Comfort

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2026, Kimball was not just another regular dinner. Instead of the usual rotation of choices, students were greeted with the warm aroma of garlic, tomato sauce, and pasta as the hall was transformed into an Italian eatery for one night only.

For students at Holy Cross, Kimball is a place of routine regularity. What is normally a space for socializing, eating, and getting a sweet treat before class, but for Italian night, it became an immersive experience. Serving traditional Italian cuisine, the menu featured a tasty line up of Polpette e Salsa Pomodoro (Italian Meatball Sub), Costine Brasate (Braised Short Rib), Orecchiette con Saliccia Peperoni e Ricotta (Orechuette with Sausage, Pepper, and Rictotta), Pizza ai Fichi e Prosciutto (Fig, Prosciutto, Arugula and Balsamic Vinegar), as well as a dessert of assorted gelato ranging from raspberry to salted caramel.

What made the Kimball Italian experience even more special than the typical meal, was the buzzing atmosphere of eager students anticipating an exciting meal. The energy was truly different, with people running into peers they had not seen all day, the rush of students coming in at peak dining times, and even the shift in the regular routine in Kimball.

At schools, like Holy Cross, community is central to the typical college experience, and small moments, such as themed dinners make a big difference. Even in the middle of academic pressure from the countless homework assignments, there is still room for comfort, and today, it was found in the dining hall.