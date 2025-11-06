Kimball Community

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dining culture at Holy Cross is, undoubtedly, one of my favorite parts of life on campus. Often, when I tell my friends at other universities that our campus has only one dining hall, they react in disbelief: “How is this possible?” “Do you not get bored or dislike the food options?” “I would hate that!” I tend to laugh in response, because while their questions do make sense, they are entirely missing what makes our dining experience so unique.

What is often viewed as a limitation is actually one of my favorite parts of our Holy Cross community. Having one dining hall means that every student frequents this building, especially during dinner hours. Meals that were intended to be quick often span hours with time spent laughing, conversing, and people-watching. My friends and I find that dinner is the best time to catch up, as we share about our days. I often find myself looking forward to this time, making it a priority to attend these dinners with friends. Whether it is at a table or in line for food, spontaneous interactions with classmates, teammates, and friends are abundant. There is an energy to this room, built upon these small gestures, that feeds into a strong sense of community.

At a time in our lives when everything can feel hectic and scattered, our singular dining hall provides a space for the student body to come together collectively. Whether it’s a wave across tables or a laugh shared amongst friends, our ordinary meals are turned into an experience filled with community.