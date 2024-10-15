Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
notebook on table next to glasses and laptop
Photo by JESHOOTS.COM from Unsplash
Journaling Improved My Life In So Many Ways. 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

As we approach the peak time of potential seasonal depression, I thought I would share one of my most trusted resources to keep my mind clear: journaling. It is a cheap, yet really wealthy resource that helps me throughout the ups and downs of life.

Every week or month, I aim to write down at least one page about what is currently going on in my life. Sometimes it comes easier than others, but I also have a page of journaling prompts at the front of my book if need be. My favorite journaling prompts are as follows.

  1. What am I most grateful for?
  2. What is going well?
  3. What are the most present emotions I am facing?
  4. What areas of my life could improve?
  5. What am I most looking forward to?

These five simple questions usually can get me going if I am stuck. One thing that I love most about journaling is reading back on old entries. It is a tangible way to notice how much you grow in such a short amount of time. It also is a reminder that the feelings we may be feeling in the moment are not as big as we may imagine them to be. I encourage you to start small, and make a goal to write in a journal at least once a month!

