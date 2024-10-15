Journaling Improved My Life In So Many Ways. 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

As we approach the peak time of potential seasonal depression, I thought I would share one of my most trusted resources to keep my mind clear: journaling. It is a cheap, yet really wealthy resource that helps me throughout the ups and downs of life.



Every week or month, I aim to write down at least one page about what is currently going on in my life. Sometimes it comes easier than others, but I also have a page of journaling prompts at the front of my book if need be. My favorite journaling prompts are as follows.

What am I most grateful for? What is going well? What are the most present emotions I am facing? What areas of my life could improve? What am I most looking forward to?

These five simple questions usually can get me going if I am stuck. One thing that I love most about journaling is reading back on old entries. It is a tangible way to notice how much you grow in such a short amount of time. It also is a reminder that the feelings we may be feeling in the moment are not as big as we may imagine them to be. I encourage you to start small, and make a goal to write in a journal at least once a month!