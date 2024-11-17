The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s okay to be disappointed. This election season was a lot. Politics seemed to overtake all areas of our lives. I know for me, it felt like there was no escape from the constant debates and policy arguments. However, throughout all of this, there was a sense of hope. A feeling of “we can do this” was felt across the nation.

So, as I woke up this morning and opened my phone to see the results of the 2024 election, I reminded myself that it is okay to be disappointed. It is okay to feel sad, angry, and all the other emotions that many of us seem to be dealing with. However, there is one thing that is not okay. It’s not okay if we fail to recognize all of the wins that this election season did bring, even if it may not have ended the way some of us had hoped.

This election season, young girls across the country saw a woman run for president. They saw Kamala Harris, a woman of color, stand up on a stage and fight for our country.

This election season, we saw record numbers of young people getting involved in politics. Young people from California to Florida were fighting for their beliefs, fighting for their rights, and fighting for the rights of their friends and family members.

This election season, we saw people come together to support each other. We saw young girls on TikTok sharing their stories and grandmothers posting their support for women’s rights on Facebook.