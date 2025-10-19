It’s Designed to Break Your Heart: The Red Sox Season Comes to an End

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“It breaks your heart. It is designed to break your heart. The game begins in the spring when everything else begins again. And it blossoms in the summer, filling the afternoons and evenings. And then as soon as the chill rains come, it stops, and it leaves you to face the fall alone. You count on it, rely on it to buffer the passage of time, to keep the memory of sunshine and high skies alive. And just when you need it most, it stops, and summer is gone.” – A. Bartlett Giamatti

These words resounded in my head as I watched the Yankees shut out the Red Sox last night to end our postseason run. With our first winning season (89-73) since 2021, a spark of hope that had been snuffed out every year since was finally lit again, only to be extinguished in three short games. Baseball breaks your heart, it is designed to break your heart; maybe even more so when you’re a Red Sox fan. This is something I have come to accept and expect as a Sox fan since birth. We get so close again and again, just to fall short. And yet I continue to watch, because loving the Red Sox is second nature, even when they break my heart.

Every March I’m filled with an excitement that is both ancient and new. I feel the same giddiness I felt as a kid, running home from the bus stop on Opening Day and plopping myself down in front of the TV. Every year, there’s that same little seed of hope that maybe, just maybe, we go all the way this year – even when all the odds are stacked against you, every team starts at 0-0, and it’s that excitement of possibility that gets you hooked.

This year was no different. The last four years of heartbreak, disappointment, and frustration couldn’t vanquish the hope I had on Opening Day. And despite how the season ended, the ride was magical. Watching the Red Sox explode in July is something I will never forget – it was exciting to watch the Red Sox play. I started planning my days around when the games were on so that I wouldn’t miss a second. I couldn’t tell you the last time I was that excited to watch the games, and you could just feel it – you could feel how everyone felt the same way. Fenway was electric, the fans were happy again, the team had a sense of cohesiveness and brotherhood that had been evading us. The Red Sox were fun again. This team of rookies and veterans brought Red Sox Nation back to life again, imbuing us with a hope we haven’t felt since 2021.

At 9:31 pm on Thursday night, I texted my family groupchat: “It’s so over.” Despairing in the moment, I felt only frustration and disappointment over the slow demise of the Red Sox against the Yankees. However, it is not “so over.” I believe that this team is truly something special. We have so much young talent, and it’s evident to anyone who has watched a game in the latter half of this season that we have a real and true team in every sense of the word. This team works well together. People joke that the Red Sox made it to the playoffs “with the power of friendship,” and while this is funny, I think there is some truth in it. The connection of this team and the bonds of friendship that are evident in the dugout and both on and off the field are indicative of a team that could go all the way. I’d liken it to the 2004 Red Sox. In my own lifetime, the environment of this team reminds me of what I saw in the 2013 team and the 2018 era. And if those seasons are anything to go off of, I’d say it’s far from over.

While it hurts to lose in the Wild Card after just three postseason games, I have to remember all that I have to look forward to in the 2026 season. As Terrence Mann said in Field of Dreams: “This field, this game: it’s part of our past. It reminds us of all that once was good, and that could be again.” We were good, and I believe that we could be again. So until the game begins in the spring, when everything begins again, I’ll console myself with the knowledge that the future of the Boston Red Sox is looking brighter than it has in years.