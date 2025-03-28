The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Postcards!

I’ve purchased a postcard (or three) in every city I’ve visited in Ireland and in countries I’ve taken weekend trips to. I borrowed this idea from TikTok, but it’s a fun way to remember the places you’ve been and the things you’ve seen. I plan on using them to make a collage, scrapbook, or putting them all in a photo album.

Irish Knit Sweaters

My nana buys all her children and grandchildren sweaters from the Aran Islands every time she visits Ireland because they are famous for their wool. I carried on this tradition by buying sweaters for each member of my family when I visited. There’s so many Christmas cards of my mom, dad, brother, and I all wearing our Irish knit sweaters and I’m glad I could contribute to the next one. These sweaters are so warm and so timeless. I bought myself a cream knit sweater and a pink raglan one. I bought my mom a cream knit one, my dad a green knit one, and a dark gray knit one for my brother. I’m considering buying more, but I might have to ship them home!

Rings

I forgot all of my jewelry at home, apart from my earrings which never leave my ears. That was honestly the universe doing me a favor because there have been so many opportunities to buy unique jewelry. So far, I’ve purchased a yellow gold ring with a purple gemstone at the Portobello Road Market in London and a sterling silver floral ring at the market in Galway! Each market sells beautiful jewelry and I stumbled across a cute jewelry store in Galway that I intend on going back to. I plan on purchasing a Claddagh ring in April from the original makers of the Claddagh ring here in Galway, Thomas Dillons.

Irish Trinkets

My biggest tip for studying abroad is to not go overboard with buying things, especially large or expensive things that you’ll have to find a way to transport back home. From a fairy shop at the Galway market I purchased a little gnome statue, a tiny fairy, and a little Galway hooker. They are so cute, representative of my time here, and are tiny enough that I can transport them home.

Chocolate Bars

Because food dyes and most chemicals that are found in American candy are banned here, I have not bought a whole lot of candy. I bought sour patch kids and they were the grossest thing I’ve ever had. That being said, Ireland makes amazing chocolate because their dairy industry is large and prosperous. I’m not someone who likes milk chocolate, but even I have to admit how amazing the milk chocolate Cadbury bars are. The white and dark chocolate is heavenly though, and are the two kinds of chocolate I keep purchasing. I will definitely be bringing a lot home.

A Knit Scarf

When I bought sweaters at the Aran Islands, I also bought a dark green knit scarf! It has kept me warm and makes for a cute accessory. It was an impulse buy, but I am so glad I bought it!