Here we are, in the middle of our sixth week on campus, a week before fall break. Teachers are cramming in tons of chapters and assigning loads of readings. Students are longing to see their families and sleep in their own beds. It feels like we are running a race. A race to get to next Friday, where the worries and anxieties over work stop, the late nights in the libraries end, and stress comes to a close.

Who would have thought that after only 6 weeks, we would want a break so bad? However, the glory lasts for only a simple week. A week of time spent with family and friends that are now referred to as “hometown friends.” A week of homemade meals and long showers. A week that is stress-free and not dedicated to pages of reading and assignments that need to get done.

But after the week is over, we are faced with our new reality once again. We are back to the long readings, the countless pages of notes, and the studying for exams. We are back to the Kimball Dining Hall, and the late nights in the Dinand Library. We are back to the school reality for the next four years. The reality we chose to live in in hopes for future success. In hopes to achieve financial stability. In hopes to accomplish our dreams.

It feels weird right now to be rushing until next Friday so we can finally rest. All our assignments are due on Friday and when we come back it’s like a fresh start. It seems like a race to the finish line, but in reality we are simply just beginning our race