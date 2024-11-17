The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Is anyone else in a funk right now? Or is it just me?

I’m sure most would acknowledge that this past month has at least been a stressful one. A whirlwind of election news, midterms, and adjustment to the changing seasons has personally thrown me off balance and into a funk that I can’t seem to grasp onto and conquer. I feel as though I’ve been riding a roller coaster, caught between periods of triumph over my emotions and schoolwork or feelings of being out of touch with myself, unable to control where a certain day might lead me. I tend to allow myself to fall into these cycles, in periods of readjustment.

This season in particular has been one of immense shift— attempting to maintain and foster friendships with a the roadblocks of new schedules, trying to become the most informed version of myself during the lead up to the election, and dealing with my homesickness while imminent applications and essays are in the back of my mind has resulted in me retreating to myself; a coping mechanism that leaves me too much time to dwell on the most menial tasks or overthink the smallest interactions. However, having acknowledged this tendency, I have been working on lifting myself out of this echo chamber of my design. Here are a few of the things that have been helping me:

Taking A Break From My Phone. It might be a tired suggestion at this point– having heard it countless times from my parents, but I have realized in practice that it is an essential one. For me, scrolling endlessly on social media only breeds comparison and negative reflection. Forcing myself to put it down, especially before going to bed, not only improves my sleep but also allows me to invest time into other things.

Journaling. Talking or writing through your feelings is the best way to truly come to understand them, at least for me. I love to have a productive morning, and in an ideal world I wake up with enough time each day to write down how I’m feeling and my intentions for the day ahead before heading to breakfast or to my first class. This practice provides me with a sense of calmness, and is a moment where you can truly enter into honest conversations with yourself.

Spend time outside. This might be a tough suggestion considering how cold New England gets come November, and how dark it gets so early in the evening, but taking in the sunlight while it lasts and feeling the breeze on your skin is unmatched. Changing my environment, leaving the library or my room, has helped me exponentially in getting out of my own head.

I hope these serve others as good reminders in the way they have for me!