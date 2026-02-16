This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have had the pleasure of working at the Prior here on campus since the beginning of this school year, learning all about what it takes to put on a production. I am a scene shop assistant who helps create the beautiful sets used in various plays and musicals here on campus, as well as a Front of House assistant who ensures tickets are scanned and people find their seats. This semester, the Spring musical is Into the Woods. The creation of this set was much larger than anything I have ever worked on in the shop. If you see the musical, you’ll understand just how many unique pieces bring it all together. The set is a wonderful explosion of bright, fun colors that add to the whimsy and excitement of the show.

Not only is the set great, but the cast is an amazing group of students whose hard work and dedication bring the fairy tale to life. Each and every cast member fits the persona of their role seamlessly, making the show engaging and exciting to watch. I was also blown away by the musical talent of the cast – individually and as a group they sounded powerful and controlled.

I am very grateful for my experience of working at the Prior which has given me so many insights into our wonderful theater program here at Holy Cross!