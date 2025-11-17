Instagram Accounts to follow at Holy Cross

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Instagram can be a great way to be in the know about what is going on at our campus. I check my emails regularly to find out what is going on at Holy Cross, but I hate Ignite and can never find anything I need there. I didn’t know about many of these accounts before this year, which would have definitely been helpful in the past. I find Instagram is an easy way to find out about activities around campus, and there are certain accounts besides obviously @hercampusholycross and @collegeoftheholycross, that I recommend every HC student follow!

@hccampusrec

HC Campus Rec’s account posts all the different events they have, such as workout classes, hours over breaks, and information about intramurals & club sports

@hcstudyabroad

If you are interested in studying abroad in any capacity, definitely follow to learn more about the opportunities available to you and to see what current students are doing around the world.

@hc_chaplains

No matter what religion you practice, or if you don’t practice one at all, the Chaplain’s office is a great space for all students to find support, make friends, practice any faith, and be involved in the Worcester community. They post about the many different activities they host, and there is always something for everyone.

@hc_osi

The Office of Student Involvement posts all the various activities that clubs are doing every week, with club shoutouts & happenings on the hill. I only found their instagram this past month as a senior and within one week I found out about a club I had never heard of, and joined it!

@holycrossdining

Dining posts a lot of fun things, sharing when there are new seasonal drinks at Cool Beans, holiday dinners at Kimball, and other exciting events!

@holycrosscab

Campus Activities Board hosts a lot of fun events throughout the school year, and plans the spring concert, so you should check out their instagram!

@hc.libs

The libraries put on a lot of events that are both educational and rewarding, and they always post flyers for them here!

@holycrosssga

The SGA account posts a lot about voting & elections, members of the SGA, & the services they provide

@goholycross

This account posts many of the athletic events going on and celebrates our athletes!

10. Any other clubs you are a part of!!