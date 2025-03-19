The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I may not have my driver’s license, but that does not mean I’m not in my Driver’s Era. Yes, I am referring to the one, the only, Ross Lynch (aka Austin Moon) and Rocky Lynch (Ross’s brother and part of R5). Over spring break, I saw the tantalizing Drivers Era show in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on March 7th. A memorable day at the Memorial Auditorium. It was the first date of his tour, so I knew the energy would be electric, AND I am so glad I was right! Plus, I got to knock off a goal from my New Year’s resolutions and goals!

I saw the show with my sister and a good friend from high school (yay reunion). At first I couldn’t decide what to wear to the concert. Do I go for something eye-catching (in hopes that Ross Lynch will miraculously fall in love with me) or do I go with something comfortable and cool? I found a happy medium landing on wearing my new Urban Outfitters cheetah bodysuit with turquoise trimming, my Rollergirl jeans from Revice, and a brown leather jacket from Calvin Klein followed by a bunch of gold jewelry.

I was SO excited to hear songs like “Get Off My Phone, Touch, You Keep Me Up at Night, A Kiss, and Natural”. These songs have been on repeat in my dorm room, in the shower, and on the way to class.

We arrived at the venue 4 hours before the show, as we had pit tickets so first come, first serve, but it was totally worth it. I met and clicked with some great girls while waiting in line. I got to catch up with my friend and my sister and I had some delicious snacks. Fast forward: we are inside of the concert hall, and we are SO close to the stage, I’m talking 5th row here! Anyway, the opening act comes out Thomas Day (Jules LeBlanc’s boyfriend btw), and he was amazing; so swoon worthy, as was the music, he even sang an unreleased song for us. It’s safe to say, I became a fan after that night.

After waiting another 30 minutes it was time for the main event, The Driver’s Era! It was just like a dream, or a TikTok edit, except better, because they added a lot of production value, and fashion value might I add, they looked great (but when do they not!). Rocky was hot, adorable and mysterious as always. And of course, Ross Lynch was shirtless, doing pushups, and asking us, the audience, to show how “we move our hips” so that’s always a plus.

To top it all off both of them looked at me and smiled: 1) because I was a head taller than everyone else, 2 ) I was super close to the stage – or 3) I could just be delusional, but my friend caught the interaction on video!

So, my review? Go see The Driver’s Era in a city near you, you won’t regret it, it will ‘keep you up all night’.