I’m Still Not Over the New Bad Bunny Album: Let’s Talk About it

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

As a society, we moved on too fast from Bad Bunny’s new album. Debí Tirar Más Fotos (“I Should Have Taken More Pictures”) is Bad Bunny’s sixth studio album that dropped on January 5th, 2025. This album captures the artist’s pride for his home country, Puerto Rico, and his bittersweet experiences encountering love and loss there.

Similar to his previous albums, the artist combines uplifting, salsa beats with meaningful lyrics. One of my favorite songs off the album is called “Baile Inolvidable” which translates to the “Unforgettable Dance.” This song somehow gives you the urge to dance and cry at the same time. This is a strange emotion that Bad Bunny, time and time again, has the power to harness (at least for me). The Puerto Rican artist remincises on time spent with his lover while coping with the fact that he must move on. The dissonance he experiences is evident in the lyrics. Reflecting on how this person taught him how to “love” and how to “dance,” he cannot help but be reminded of bittersweet memories while in his home country. The song conveys a deep nostalgia that might resonate with those grappling with the reality that they will never get cherished time back.

This album came out just days before my college friends and I met up in Miami for a last hurrah before the spring semester. While some might argue this album should have been released in the summer, the timing truly could not have been any better for me. Experiencing Miami, a place where Spanish is spoken almost as readily as English and where it is perfectly acceptable to be at the beach in mid-January, while listening to this album on repeat was a feeling of total bliss. Listening to the lyrics while immersed in a warm, lively environment allowed me to reminisce about summer and forget about the bone-chilling winds awaiting me at home.

It’s over a month later and I still have this album on repeat. It does not matter whether I’m walking to class, at the gym, doing homework, or hanging out with friends…this album is playing in the background. If this behavior continues, it might become my top album of the year. As someone planning to study abroad in Granada during the upcoming fall semester, it is highly unlikely that I will stop listening. If you have yet to listen to the entirety of this album, I urge you to do so even if you do not understand Spanish. It’s even worth a listen even if it’s just for vibes.