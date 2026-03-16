I’m Starting a Club at Holy Cross!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gun Safety has always been an issue that is important to me. Seeing innocent lives taken in our country everyday due to laws that do not protect us has filled me with anger and a need to take action. Everytown for Gun Safety is a national organization that seeks gun safety through lobbying, grassroots organizing, legal action, and research. As a part of their grassroots organizing, there are branches of their organization such as Students Demand Action. SDA is across lots of high schools and college campuses, advocating for safe gun laws. Hearing about this organization, I knew that I wanted to get involved and start SDA here at Holy Cross.

Holy Cross as a campus is not politically active. We don’t hold many protests, and most political conversations are kept in the classrooms. Through Students Demand Action, I hope that we can create a group of students who care about this extremely important issue, and use that passion to take action. Some ideas I have for the club is to first become more educated about policies and laws that have led us to this point. From here, I want us to advocate through letters to our Congresspeople, inform other students through lobby tables and other events, host speaker panels, possibly collaborate with other organizations on campus to have meaningful dialogue, write in campus publications, and overall serve as a place for students to discuss this topic. After the countless shootings that have occurred, I have felt that I do not have a place to share my opinions and process the tragedy taking place. I hope that SDA at Holy Cross can be that much-needed outlet for future students, and that we can all use our passion to make real change and work towards a better and safer future.

Follow @hcstudentsdemandaction on Instagram and fill out the link in bio if you are interested in joining!