I’m Obsessed with LinkedIn

Rhiannon Dyment
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

I have had LinkedIn since the start of this school year because I thought it would be good to have career-wise, especially since I was entering sophomore year. I made my profile and connected with some friends and my parents but I did not do a whole lot more with it until I started to look for internships and take my post-graduate plans a little more seriously. I did all of this through the website. I put off downloading the app on my phone because I just knew what that would do to me.

As you can probably tell where this is going, I downloaded the app right before spring break. Let me tell you, I scroll endlessly. 

I love connecting with people and seeing posts about their accomplishments. I have also been more active recently. I redid my entire profile and planned out future posts. I was not a shy person before, but any inkling of a shy, socially anxious bone in my body has been eradicated. I have zero fear of stalking people on the app even though it tells them I viewed their profile. I love reaching out to alumni who either work in law in my area or who work/interned in the DC area to ask them about their experiences. I would consider myself a social butterfly, but now I feel like a networking boss. 

Instagram is out, and LinkedIn is IN! I would recommend getting it because it is a useful networking tool, but if you are prone to social media addictions like me, do NOT get the app.

