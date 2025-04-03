This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

I don’t know why but for some reason I have been so emo the past few weeks thinking about the good old days when I played softball. I wasn’t just a casual softball player, softball was literally a MASSIVE part of my life from the ages of about 8 to 18. There were periods of time where I would be playing on three different teams at once, and I would spend my time bouncing back and forth from multiple practices and games every day. Some of the BEST memories of my entire life are from softball, and I actually mean that from the bottom of my heart.

I spent my whole life at the softball field. In elementary and middle school, I would get home from school, immediately go to the field, and I wouldn’t get home until late that night. We would spend HOURS at the field playing softball, watching our friends play softball, working the snack shack, running the score board, or just hanging around playing kickball and wiffleball. I could not get enough. We would have stayed there 24/7 if we could’ve. I also really miss all the tournaments we used to play in. I specifically miss the days when you would have a long gap in between games, and everyone just hung out together eating food and enjoying each other’s company. That was always the BEST part of the weekend.

Ugh I don’t know why I’m so sentimental about all of this right now but I would give ANYTHING to relive those days. That was literally peak life and I don’t think anything will ever compare.