I Tried Vitamin C Serum

Quick disclaimer, I am by no means a dermatologist, I’m just a girl who spends way too much time researching skin care products. Please do not confuse my advice and review with the opinions of medical professionals. Ask your dermatologist or do some research before adding something new to your skincare routine!

My aunt owns three medical aesthetics practices on the North Shore of Massachusetts, and during the holiday season she was selling Holiday Mystery Bags containing full-size skincare, travel size skincare, and some other themed goodies!

I was fortunate to have a bag waiting for me after finals containing some of my usual skincare items, sheet masks, and a few items I’d never tried before too! There were a couple products geared towards more mature skin, so my mom and I swapped some of our products with one another, but my bag contained ZO Skin Health’s 10% Vitamin C Self-Activating. It claims to brighten skin, promoting a more even skin tone and minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s geared towards an anti-aging regime, but is suitable for all skin types. The ingredients seemed mild enough that my sensitive skin would be able to handle it. I was also going away for winter break and knew that if I had a reaction or if it caused me to break out no one would see it. I have other products from this brand and I’ve never had a problem before which gave me the confidence to integrate it into my routine!

A quick Google search told me not to use Vitamin C with any sort of “actives” such as retinol, benzoyl peroxide, or exfoliating acids like AHAs (glycolic/lactic) and BHAs (salicylic acid). Combining these ingredients could cause irritation or reduce the effectiveness of the Vitamin C serum. Since I most often use an exfoliator and retinol at night, I opted to use the Vitamin C serum in the morning, after my toner, but before my moisturizer and sunscreen.

I have been using it since the middle of December, and I have had great results so far! My skin feels so soft and glowy, and I have noticed my skin looks brighter as well. I did not break out at all. I was afraid it would fade my freckles, but my freckles are genetic, not the result of sun exposure, so I’m in the clear! When combined with sunscreen it’s very effective in protecting against harmful UV rays. It also helps to fight off toxins and reduce redness and inflammation.

I highly recommend adding Vitamin C serum to your skin routine. It seems to be a more pricey skincare item with prices ranging from $16 to $186, and with the average cost seeming to be around $45, but there are plenty of affordable options out there. Remember to pick a serum that works both your routine and your skin, but your wallet as well! Look for serums that contain Vitamin C as an ingredient if you can’t find a serum containing strictly Vitamin C.

Want more information? https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/why-is-topical-vitamin-c-important-for-skin-health-202111102635