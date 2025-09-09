I make a new playlist for each month. Here’s why you should too.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Today, as I drove in my car during the last few weeks of my freshman year of college, the song “8teen” by Khalid started playing. A smile immediately came across my face as I was transported to summer going into 7th grade, where my friends would bike to the pool and have this song blasting as we sang along.

Almost every song I listen to, I can think back to the time when I first heard it. I credit this to how I have made a monthly playlist since July of 2018. Any song I hear that I like during that month, goes onto that month’s playlist. At the end of the month, I will choose my favorite picture from that month and make it the cover of the playlist.

After doing this for the past seven years, I can easily say it is one of my favorite things I have ever done. I can reminisce on different times of my life with a click of the button and remember exactly how I was feeling at that month in time.

To honor the end of my first year in college, I listened to my end of senior year playlist. The songs from the playlist, like “Shake the Frost” by Tyler Childers, and “Born and Raised” by John Mayer, will always be laced with the sweet memory of the end of my childhood, but also hope for new beginnings.

While you tie up loose ends, pack up, and study for finals this week, take the time and make a playlist, so this time can be remembered by you for years to come.