Walking into TD Garden, I am surrounded by countless other people, all moving towards the same doors. Everyone is excited. Why wouldn’t you be? The Bruins game is about to begin and everyone from young kids to old lifetime fans are ready for a good match. After climbing up the flights of stairs and getting to my seat I arrive to a captive audience as the game is already tied 1-1 after only a few minutes of play. The next few hours are filled with the various ups and downs of the game, the Bruins scoring a few points only to be answered with a few goals by the opposing team in the next period. The in between periods were filled with various dance competitions and a mini-youth hockey game. After a close game ending in a tie, the Bruins pulled through and won in the last few seconds of overtime (cue Dirty Water by The Standells)!

Going to a Bruins or Celtics game is a great way to spend a night with friends or a significant other. Getting into Boston from Worcester can be pretty easy depending on the time. The commuter rail is a great option if you don’t have a car with trains running about every hour. If you do have a car it is a straightforward drive into Boston which should only take around 45 min to an hour (as long as you don’t hit traffic!). Some of the easiest parking options are outside of the city near a T stop. In some places, such as the Assembly station, parking for the night can be as little as $3 and the T takes only 10-ish minutes to get to TD Garden. Whether you decide to make a night out of it and go out to dinner as well or just run into the city quickly to catch the game, a Bruins or Celtics game is a great way to spend a fall or winter night!