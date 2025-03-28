The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

It has become more aware to me than ever just how much AI has changed our generation and our world, and I absolutely hate it. No one uses their brain anymore and everyone relies on a robot to think of the most simple solutions. A generation with so much intelligence and so much hope for the future, dwindled by a computer telling them how to write an essay, a skill learned in elementary school. I have never used ChatGPT and there is a clear split between my friends who, like me, refuse to use it, and those who have fallen into the rhythm like everyone else. It sickens me when I see the supposed “smart” kid in my class looking up basic answers using AI. I feel bad for the professors who are working hard to teach their students, with the students just copying and pasting the assignment prompt into a website with an answer spewed out in seconds. Students are spending more time editing their essays to get away with using AI and plagiarism instead of simply using their brain to create their own answer.

I recently overheard classmates of mine talking about how they feel like they never learn anything anymore in classes and yet they went on about how professors give them work and they immediately put it into ChatGPT. What is the value of a college degree if a robot did the degree for you? Where is your money going? You are not learning because you are reliant on a computer, not on your own brain. I simply do not understand and I think it’s quite disgusting behavior. I hate that I know so many people are using AI for the same assignments and cover letters and projects that I am doing by hand without alternative assistance.

I think everyone needs to take a step back and off their phones and away from technology. Actually do your homework and stop letting AI do it. You are hurting yourself in the long run no matter how much you ignore the truth. Be proud of the degree you earn or the work you do in your job wholeheartedly, not with the notion in the back of your mind that you never even learned the material taught to you. Be proud of your work, not the work of a robot.