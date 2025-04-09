I Am Never Getting Over Liam Payne

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the time I’m writing this, Liam Payne has been dead for 170 days and I am STILL not over it. I still can’t listen to One Direction without being a little bit sad. So many of their songs have brand new meanings when you think about Liam while listening. I feel like such a freak because WHY am I so held up on the death of someone that I never even met. I can’t even explain why, but the whole thing is still just so upsetting to me.

Watching old videos of the band literally feels like getting stabbed because all I can think about is how no one knew how tragically things would turn out for them. It is absolutely insane to think about how something so happy ended in such a terrible way. I still get choked up when I see Liam and/or One Direction edits on my For You Page because the wound still feels so fresh. I don’t think I will ever be able to comprehend the fact that a member of One Direction is dead. It’s just mind boggling to think about. Knowing that there will never be a One Direction reunion is genuinely soul crushing because that band was my entire childhood, and I have spent YEARS dreaming about a reunion.

Ugh I’m such a baby about this, but I don’t think I will ever get over his death. This is 100% the celebrity death that has hit me the hardest, and I will be thinking about it probably for the rest of my life.