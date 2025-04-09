Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Kate Cassidy and Liam Payne
I Am Never Getting Over Liam Payne

Kate McCarthy
At the time I’m writing this, Liam Payne has been dead for 170 days and I am STILL not over it. I still can’t listen to One Direction without being a little bit sad. So many of their songs have brand new meanings when you think about Liam while listening. I feel like such a freak because WHY am I so held up on the death of someone that I never even met. I can’t even explain why, but the whole thing is still just so upsetting to me. 

Watching old videos of the band literally feels like getting stabbed because all I can think about is how no one knew how tragically things would turn out for them. It is absolutely insane to think about how something so happy ended in such a terrible way. I still get choked up when I see Liam and/or One Direction edits on my For You Page because the wound still feels so fresh. I don’t think I will ever be able to comprehend the fact that a member of One Direction is dead. It’s just mind boggling to think about. Knowing that there will never be a One Direction reunion is genuinely soul crushing because that band was my entire childhood, and I have spent YEARS dreaming about a reunion. 

Ugh I’m such a baby about this, but I don’t think I will ever get over his death. This is 100% the celebrity death that has hit me the hardest, and I will be thinking about it probably for the rest of my life. 

