How to Upcycle Old Clothes into Fabulous New Pieces

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

In celebration of HerCampus at Holy Cross’s collaboration with Eco Action and our upcoming thrift store event on October 28th, I will be sharing tips on how to DIY your old clothes into completely new pieces if you are not ready to part with them yet! This can help reduce the amount of clothing waste that is accumulating in our environment, it never hurts to help nature breath and play your part in trying to lower the effects of climate change. Whether you’re upcycling an old t-shirt, adding flair to your jeans, or customizing your accessories, the possibilities are endless. Let’s dive into some fun and easy DIY fashion tips that will help you stand out in any crowd.

Turn Old T-Shirts into Trendy Crop Tops

Do you have old t-shirts lying around that you never wear? Give them a second life by turning them into stylish crop tops! Here’s a quick step-by-step:

What you’ll need: A t-shirt, scissors, fabric chalk (optional)

Steps:

Lay your t-shirt flat and use chalk to mark where you’d like to crop it.

Cut across in a straight line for a basic crop.

If you want a distressed vibe, gently tug at the edges to fray them.

Now, you’ve got a cute, trendy piece to pair with any bottoms you think fits best with the style!

Customize Your Jeans with Patches and Embroidery

Distressed or patchwork jeans are super in right now. Instead of buying a pair, why not make your own?

What you’ll need: Old jeans, iron-on patches, embroidery thread and needle

Steps:

Choose a few fun patches (flowers, hearts, stars) that reflect your style.

Place the patches where you like on your jeans, then iron them on according to the patch instructions.

For extra personalization, you can embroider small designs around the patches or along the seams.

You’ll be rocking a one-of-a-kind pair of jeans that no one else will have!

Create Your Own Tie-Dye

Tie-dye is a timeless trend that always comes back in style. It’s super easy to do at home and the results are always exciting.

What you’ll need: A white t-shirt (or hoodie, socks, etc.), fabric dye, rubber bands, plastic bags

Steps:

Twist and fold your shirt into different sections and secure each section with rubber bands.

Apply different colors of dye to each section. Be creative with your color combinations!

Let it sit for 6-8 hours (follow the dye package instructions for best results) before rinsing and drying.

Every tie-dye piece comes out unique, and it’s a fun project to do with friends! If these steps are difficult, you can always get a tie-dye kit at stores like Walmart or Target to make it easier.

Design Your Own Graphic Tees with Fabric Paint

If you love graphic tees but want something a bit more personal, try making your own!

What you’ll need: Plain t-shirt, fabric paint, stencils (optional)

Steps:

Choose a simple design or quote that you love. You can either freehand it or use a stencil for neatness.

Paint your design onto the t-shirt. Be sure to let it dry completely before wearing or washing.

Whether you go for artsy illustrations or a bold statement, a DIY graphic tee is a cool way to make your wardrobe speak your mind.

DIY fashion is not just about creating clothes and accessories; it’s about showcasing your personality and creativity. The best part? There are no rules! Feel free to experiment with different styles and techniques until you find what works best for you. You’ll be amazed at how easy (and fun) it is to create unique, trendy looks right from the comfort of your home.

Happy crafting!