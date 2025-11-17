How to Stop Comparing Yourself

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gossip is often all about who is dating whom and who your friends are “talking” to. I think this topic of conversation can be fun and silly, but I think we all have compared ourselves to our friends. I remember my senior year of high school almost my whole friend group had boyfriends, and I always wondered when it was my turn. It is totally normal to compare yourself to your friends, but love does not have one “correct” timeline. Even if you are dating someone, it is still easy to fall into the trap of thinking there are “right” and “wrong” ways of doing things.

It is easier said than done, but always remember that everyone has their timeline. There is no rush for anything. You have your whole life ahead of you!

Remember that things people post on social media are often just small bits of their lives. You usually only see people’s good parts of their lives, because why would they share the bad parts? Even people you think have the best life or relationships still have struggles as well.

I think it is important to make sure you prioritize yourself. Whether you are in a romantic relationship or not, it is important to make sure your health and well-being stay stable. Worrying about other people often distracts you from seeing your own personal struggles. Take some time to relax and make sure you feel good. Remember that you’re not missing out on anything, and everyone has their own journey!