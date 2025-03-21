How to Stay Motivated During the End of the Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break ended last week, so summer is right around the corner. That said, staying focused and motivated on schoolwork becomes more challenging when we long for that three-month break. However, staying in the moment and keeping on top of priorities and goals is essential. These are ways that can help:

Find times throughout the day to take a break and reset: With the weather changing and becoming warmer, that gives a great opportunity to use it to its full advantage. Warmer weather and sunlight is great for mental health, so prioritizing spending time outside is beneficial. Try to spread out workload: if you are having a hard time staying motivated throughout the week, a helpful tip is to spread out your workload into tiny increments. By doing this, you are allowing yourself to get your work done over a longer period of time, so that you don’t lose motivation or focus. Although it will take a longer time to get your work done, spreading it out will allow for shorter attention spans. Focus on the present moment instead of the future: Even though four years sounds like a long time, it’s crazy to believe how fast college goes by. Someday you will look back at your last four years and wish you could do it all over again. That being said, it is important to appreciate the time period we are in, even though it might be stressful with workload, and not wishing to jump to the next season.

Although it might be hard, by sticking with these three tips it will help you stay motivated and focused these last few months of school.