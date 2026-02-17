How To Romanticize Your Life This Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With spring just around the corner, it is the perfect time to romanticize your life and truly make the most of the season. Spring is more than just a change in weather; it is a shift in our energy. As the days increase in length and the sun shines a little longer and brighter, moods lift, motivation returns, and everything feels full of possibility.

Some of my personal favorite spring traditions include long outdoor walks with friends, decluttering my room, and completing work in an outdoor setting.

A simple outdoor walk when the weather is above 50 degrees, in my opinion, can cure anything. Nothing can beat the feeling of warm weather hitting your skin for the first time in months. The air is lighter, the sun is warmer, and you can practically see summer approaching. You can finally relax and take your time on a walk, as you are comfortable with the temperature. On these walks, it is crucial to soak in the scenery and the sounds within, like the sight of green grass finally poking through snow, along with birds finally chirping in the air.

Another tradition of mine is to declutter my room. Personally, I look at decluttering my room as another telltale sign that spring is here. It is time to remove all the clutter you have held on to during winter and create a clean space for a new, joyful month. After being inside for months, your space is inevitably cluttered. Cleaning things up and throwing things away feels extremely refreshing. Now you have space for new energy to come. A clean, decluttered room equates to a clear space for a new season to bring fresh energy and new opportunities.

My last spring tradition is completing work in an outdoor setting. There is something about being in the outdoor air with the sun beaming on you that makes completing work a significantly preferable experience. The change of scenery alone feels very refreshing, as we have just endured months of cold temperatures. Specifically at our school, we are so fortunate as we have numerous outdoor seating options available. Whether it is a simple bench, a lawn chair, or an actual outdoor seating area, each space offers its own unique peaceful atmosphere.

All in all, with spring approaching, you should most definitely take advantage of the warm weather by taking walks with friends, decluttering your dorm for a fresh environment, and making plentiful use of all of the outdoor seating options available. By embracing these small traditions, we can fully welcome spring and accept all that it will bring.