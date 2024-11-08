The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As November begins, I’ve realized that sleep is one of the hardest things to prioritize in college. I came back from vacation with a double ear infection, which showed me how crucial it is to carve out time for quality rest. But, as college goes, that’s easier said than done. Here are a few tips to help make sure you’re getting the rest you need:

1. Know Your Ideal Sleep Amount

Adults are generally recommended to get 7-9 hours of sleep, but everyone is different. Therefore, figuring out your ideal amount can make a big difference. I used to aim for 8 hours a night but still felt exhausted in the morning. When I tried sleeping for 7 hours instead, I woke up feeling more refreshed than ever before.

2. Focus on Sleep Quality

If getting a full 7-9 hours isn’t possible, make the hours you do get count. Waking up multiple times throughout the night (something I often struggle with) can leave you feeling more tired. One way to improve sleep quality is to cut down on pre-bedtime distractions. Try setting your phone or laptop aside at least 30 minutes before bed and pick up a book instead.

3. Limit Napping

Although naps seem like a great way to catch up on sleep, they can reduce the quality of your nighttime rest. If you need a nap, keep it to 20 minutes or less. That way, you’ll feel refreshed without affecting your night’s sleep.

4. Build a Routine

The best tip for prioritizing sleep is to create a nightly routine. Set a regular bedtime, and try to stick to it as often as you can. While it’s not always easy, especially during exam periods, having a routine that works for you is key to consistently getting enough sleep.

Prioritizing sleep in college may feel like a challenge, but making small adjustments can go a long way in improving your rest and, ultimately, your energy and focus. By knowing your ideal sleep duration, enhancing sleep quality, limiting naps, and establishing a routine, you can help make sleep a consistent part of your schedule.