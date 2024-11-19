How to Motivate Yourself This Time of Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

With Thanksgiving and the holidays quickly approaching, this stretch of the semester is the time that I often find most challenging. Halloween and warm weather are behind us, but we still have a way to go until the end of the semester. Here are some tips for how I stay motivated during this time:

Reset Day

Reset days are essential! Pick a day of the week, ideally one where you don’t have many classes or meetings, and use it as a reset day. Try to do all of your work early in the morning or allocate time on other days to get it done. Use this day to do your laundry, clean your room, watch TV, and take care of yourself because it is so important. It doesn’t even have to be a full day, but just allocate some time specifically for you into your weekly routine.

Check-in with Friends

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, chances are some of your friends might be as well! Checking in with a friend can be really beneficial for both of you. Acknowledging that the workload is intense is really relieving and you will both know you’re not in this alone. See if you can find some time to hang out together and just relax and destress.

Check-in with your Professors

If you are feeling really overwhelmed, check in with your professors and ask for some extensions on your work. Professors typically love to hear from and help their students and the worst they can say is no. Your professor may also have some tips for how to manage your workload.

Reflect on your overall goals

The details are important, but make sure to reflect on the bigger picture every now and then! A bad grade or moment doesn’t define you. Your overall success is reflective of a much bigger image of who you are! Looking at your overall goals can feel overwhelming, but it shouldn’t! Just by being here and working hard, you are already making major strides towards your future. You should be proud of how far you’ve come and everything you are doing to achieve your goals.