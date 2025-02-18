How to Have the Perfect Sunday Reset in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

For years in high school, I dreaded Sundays. I almost always left all of my work to the last minute, and was usually met with the dreaded 4pm-on-a-Sunday grumpy, sad mood. I felt like Saturdays were the only good day of the weekend, and that once they were over, my life seemed to leap to Monday morning. Since coming to college, I have been determined to change that, and I think that I have found the best lineup to avoid the Sunday scaries and kickstart the week on a positive note.

Firstly, once you wake up on Sunday morning, allow yourself a few minutes to check your phone and ease into the morning. For me, this includes a Tiktok scroll and answering texts. Next, I swear by a shower and skincare. Heading to Kimball, the library, etc. feels less daunting when you feel refreshed. In terms of your Sunday reset outfit, comfort is key; pull out your coziest sweatpants and sweatshirt, and make sure it’s something warm to combat the Worcester winter. Now that you’re ready for the day, take my advice and get a Cool Beans iced coffee. My friends and I swear by it after a long night out; even better, grab it with some friends and spend some time debriefing the weekend. This is a fun way to help yourself laugh and relax during a day that will be busy with homework and chores. Now, how you spend the rest of the day is up to you, but here are some of my tried and true Sunday routine items that haven’t failed me yet. Head to the library (or your favorite study spot) and get your work done for the week. Your Sunday evening is so much better without homework weighing on your mind. I also like to go to the gym if I have time and sweat out any stresses I have in the coming week. Most importantly, one of the biggest things I do is clean up my room. I always change my sheets and nicely remake my bed, clean off my desk, and vacuum. Open up a window and put a candle on the wax warmer. I have found that a nice, clean room is a total game changer. Finally, end the day with an “everything shower” (use all the products), a fresh pair of pajamas, and your favorite show. I also like to mix in Facetimes or calls with my family and home friends, too. Now you’re ready to take on the week, and you’ve beaten the Sunday scaries!