How to Get Out of a Reading Slump

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I do love to read, yet I’m hardly ever consistent with it. I find myself reading five books one month and then not opening a book for four months after that. I used to be confused as to why I did this, but I now choose to blame the reading slump. The reading slump is something that is so easy to fall into. When I’m reading a book I love, I want to do nothing else but keep flipping through the pages. However, I eventually get to a book that I find less interesting, and then slowly stop reading entirely.

I’m currently in my peak of reading for this year so far, so here are my main tips to get back into reading.