How To Be Eco-Friendly This Valentine’s Day

It is no secret that major holidays generate a significant amount of waste, primarily driven by wrapping paper and packaging, food waste, and even decorations. With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, it is important to note that there are plenty of ways to demonstrate how much you love someone in a more environmentally conscious manner. These are a few methods that are arguably just as meaningful (if not more heartfelt) than buying traditional, and often non-recyclable, items:

Experiences and Memories

Prioritize being present with your loved ones in order to make memories that will last a lifetime. Watch a movie, go to a concert, take a day trip to your nearest city, the list goes on! While material objects are generous and thoughtful, they don’t always have the same value as quality experiences.

Potted Plants/Flowers!

Potted plants possess longevity and do not produce waste. Consider this alternative to purchasing imported flowers this Valentine’s Day!

Personalized Gifts

Festive cards sold in stores are often not recyclable because of added components that can not be broken down, such as glitter and even electronic accompaniments. If you were planning on buying a card, making one yourself is a heartfelt substitute.

Homemade Food

Making dinner is a great option as opposed to ordering in. Not to mention that when food is made with love (effort and intent), it is practically guaranteed to taste better!

Valentine’s Day can be so much more than roses and chocolate as long as you are open to thinking outside the box. I hope everyone is surrounded by loved ones this year!