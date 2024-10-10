How To Be “Clean Girl” In College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

The “Clean Girl” trend has taken over on social media. Slick backs, matching sweat sets, and minimal makeup have become the new norm, but it can be a struggle to continue the “clean girl aesthetic” in the college environment. However, here are some small efforts that can be made to try to continue or start clean girl habits.

One of the biggest things that helps me to feel clean is having a clean dorm. Although the “clean girl aesthetic” typically applies to things you do to yourself, your environment is equally as important. Make sure that you have a schedule for when you do laundry, wash your sheets, vacuum, dust, etc., as your environment is a reflection of you. Further, a clean environment will allow you to be more organized and have more order in your life.

Slick backs have become the new go-to hairstyle and are a savior for dirty hair and hair wash days. In college, slick backs are your best friend because they easily disguise greasy hair into a clean look. I have been recently using my slick backs as hair treatment days as well. I will use oil on my scalp and then use a hair mask on the ends, so it can act as a multitasker throughout the day.

One of my last tips for keeping a “clean girl aesthetic” is making sure that you have a set morning and night self-care routine. For example, having a specific skincare routine that you stick to helps your skin regulate, as well as keep all of your hygiene in check. But, routines do not just strictly have to be around hygiene. Journaling, watching your favorite show, scrolling on Pinterest, reading, etc. are all ways to let yourself relax that will allow you to keep a regimented schedule. College can get hectic, so keeping routines that are realistic and that you can follow will not only help to achieve the “clean girl aesthetic”, but also improve your productivity and mental health.