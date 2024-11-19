How the App “Finch” is My New Best Friend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

I have had this app for 48 hours and I know downloading it was the best decision I have made in a long time. With the earlier sunsets and the general November burnout, doing basic tasks has been difficult. The other day I realized it had been a hot minute since I had a vegetable…

Finch is meant to help with productivity, mindfulness, and general task achievement. The concept is almost similar to the 90s style Tamagotchi, you are the owner of a little Finch called a “Birb” and by completing the goals it gives you based on your general themes and the goals you set for yourself, the Birb eats, can decorate its house, develops personality traits and gains knowledge about the world.

My Birb is named Fergie because I originally wanted to name her “Birbalicious” but there were too many letters. My friends and I joined with musicians’ names and befriended each other on the App. In my friend tree, there is Ke$ha, Mac Miller, Zach Topp, and I, a lot of variety in the genres, but our Birbs send each other words of wisdom, love, and encouragement throughout the day. Fergie encourages me to get my tasks done by going out on an adventure and not returning until I complete them, if I take too long she’ll come back and go right to bed or lose energy points. I’m currently striving to reach a 14-day streak of caring for Fergie, I hope I’m successful because if so she’ll reach childhood!

This is not an ad, I am not sponsored, but you should get the App and try it out, it’s a fun way to encourage yourself to keep going!