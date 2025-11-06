How My Ice Maker Changed My College Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it came to dividing up dorm essentials, my roommate and I were practical to a fault. We made a checklist: a vacuum, a box fan, a Brita; nothing glamorous, just the basics to survive college living. On move-in day, we unpacked our gear, proud of our shared efficiency. Then her dad rolled in a mystery box with a proud smile and said, “You’ll need this more than you think.” Inside was a countertop ice maker.

At first, we laughed. Who needs an ice maker in a dorm room? But within a week, it earned celebrity status. It started small, someone from down the hall asked for a few cubes for their iced coffee. Then a friend from the floor below came by with a water bottle. Soon enough, there was a steady stream of people in and out of our room. Every knock on the door came with a story, a smile, or a “mind if I grab some ice?”

By midsemester, the ice maker had become the quiet heartbeat of our little community. It wasn’t just about the ice, it was about the shared pause between classes, the late-night debriefs, and the spontaneous hangouts that formed around it. Our dorm room became a crossroads: a place where strangers turned into friends, and friends turned into family.

Somewhere between the endless trays of frozen cubes and the laughter echoing down the hall, I realized that college wasn’t just about who you live with—it was about the small, unexpected things that bring people together. And for us, it all started with the soft whir of an ice maker, humming in the background of every new friendship.